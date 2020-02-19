First time at Culinary Olympics, Maldives bags 2 medals

The Maldives, in its first-ever year of participation, bagged two medals at the Culinary Olympics 2020, the most prestigious cooking competition in the world.

During the tournament held in Stuttgart, Germany from 14 to 19 February, Chef Joodhee Khalid won the gold from the wedding cake category while Chef Abdul Rasheed secured the silver from the same category.

The duo participated in the competition with the aid of Chef Guilds of Maldives (CGM) but covered all expenses by themselves.

Four locals also took part in the Worldchefs Village at the Olympics, providing live culinary demonstrations and tastings of Maldivian cuisine. CGM also facilitated the participation for the aforementioned cooks.

The Culinary Olympics offers a competitive environment were chefs can participate individually or as a team in various categories.

CGM’s exco member Is’haq Solih stated that more local chefs will participate in the upcoming Culinary Olympics, scheduled for 2024.

Noting that chefs volunteer to represent the Maldives in international tournaments through self-funding, Is’haq expressed hope that the government will provide more cooperation in such matters in the future.

“We want everyone to know that our chefs are of the same calibre as world-renowned chefs. This achievement is a notable point of pride for the country and us”.

