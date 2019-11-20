First official Rip Curl store opens in Maldives

Local Trading company, SIMDI has opened first official Rip Curl store in the Maldives at Marina Crossroads.

Rip curl is a designer, manufacturer, and retailer of surfing sportswear and accompanying products, and a major athletic sponsor. Founded in 1969 by brian singer and Doug “claw” warbrick, rip curl is one of the world’s most recognized and respected brands. It has been at the forefront of the surf and snow scenes since its creation.

This is the first dedicated Rip Curl store open to the general public in the Maldives by SIMDI.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives