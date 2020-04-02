First local recovers from COVID-19 in Maldives

Health Protection Agency (HPA) has revealed that a local who was infected with COVID-19 in the Maldives has recovered from the illness.

In a news brief held by National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) on Sunday, the government’s spokesperson assigned for COVID-19 related issues, Mabrook Azeez said the first Maldivian who tested positive for COVID-19 has now made a full recovery. The 38-year-old man had returned from the UK on March 22.

While the government has announced his recovery, a fifth local has tested positive for the virus on Sunday. The total number of people who have tested positive for the virus in the Maldives is 20, out of which 14 people have recovered.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Google News