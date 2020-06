A fire broke out in a shop on Majeedhee Magu in capital Male’ on Saturday afternoon.

Maldives National Defence Force confirmed that no individuals sustained injuries in the blaze at Galolhu ward.

According to Police, Fire and Rescue Services (FRS) received reports of a fire at Exceed shop, in front of the Olympus Theatre, around 1300hrs. The inferno was contained on the second floor of the building.

Police stated that firefighters arrived at the scene shortly and put out the blaze around 1320hrs.

Authorities have yet to reveal further details about the incident.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Google News