Finance Ministry: Council budget details to be submitted by January 15

Finance Ministry has issued a circular for all councils to submit the spending details of the budgets that are allocated for the councils.

The circular regarding the 2020 budget preparation published by the Finance Ministry includes the details of the budget distribution according to the fiscal formulae.

The budget details prepared by the councils will include the grants by the government as well as the income of the council and should be submitted via the LGA module.

The state budget for 2020 includes nearly MVR 1.6 billion allocated for councils.

Source URL: Sun.mv