Finance Ministry announces Job Vacancy for Expenditure Policy Consultant

Finance ministry has announced a job opening for the position of expenditure policy consultant.

This is an initiative by the government as it works on cutting down all unnecessary expenditures to minimize the economic impact of the deadly COVID-19 virus outbreak.

Finance Ministry announced that it has established an Economic and Expenditure Policy Unit under its Fiscal Affairs Department and they are looking for an experienced and qualified individual to join the team.

Interested parties are required to submit their expression of interest to the Finance Ministry before 3rd March.

The government continues to take preventive measures to minimize the effects of the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives