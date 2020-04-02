Fifth Maldivian tests positive for COVID-19

The Health Protection Agency (HPA), on Sunday, revealed that a fifth Maldivian had tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual was placed in mandatory quarantine in the facility located at Eriyadhoo after returning from the Philippines.

HPA revealed that the Maldivian has now been transferred to Velidhoo Isolation Facility.

The previously reported four Maldivian cases all involved citizens that previously tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from the United Kingdom (UK).

Five Maldivians remain positive for COVID-19 in the country, while another Maldivian residing abroad in the UK has tested positive. No local to local transmissions have been recorded till date.

The Maldives now has 20 confirmed and six active cases of COVID-19, with a total of 13 recoveries.

The World Health Organization has classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. The novel coronavirus has infected over 1.7 million people and claimed over 107,600 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, more than 395,600 people have recovered.

