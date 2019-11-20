Fenaka to build new powerhouses in N. Ken’dhikulhudhoo

Fenaka Corporation, the state utility company has contracted a company to construct a new powerhouse in N. Ken’dhikulhudhoo.

The construction of the new powerhouse in N. Ken’dhikulhudhoo was contracted to 2L construction Private Limited for MVR 7 million. The project was contracted to be completed by within 10 months.

The Managing Director of Fenaka Corporation, Ahmed Saeed signed the agreement during the special ceremony held on 29th December 2019, while Hussain Ibrahim, the Operations Director of 2L construction signed on the company’s behalf.

FENAKA Corporation Limited is a 100% State Owned utility company with a mandate to provide island communities with electricity, water, sewerage and waste management services.

The key objective of this company is to ensure sustainable utility services to 16 atolls out of the 19 atolls with a total of 152 islands. With the inception of the company, the main focus was to improve electricity services as electricity disruptions were a daily occurrence in the islands under the company’s jurisdiction.

