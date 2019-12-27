Family confirms former President Maumoon is in good health

Former President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom is in good health, according to his family.

The former president who leads the country for 30-years was admitted at IGMH for medical care on December 30, 2019. It was reported that he was undergoing tests for a prolonged cold.

A tweet sent out by the former President’s daughter and current Heritage Minister Yumna Maumoon last night read that her father was well before thanking the medical professional team of doctors and nurses at IGMH who were treating her father.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Sun.mv