FAM Assigns Three Big Projects to Skywind Global

FAM has assigned three big projects they have planned to a South Korean company called Skywind Global.

Bassam Adil, who is running for the FAM’ President post for the second time, has announced that FAM has started working on many of its planned projects in the last year. Also, he has highlighted that in the agreement signed with Skywind Global they have mainly focused on three projects. These three projects are the construction of FAM House building for 20 stories, to construct 4 stories, Futsal Arena in the new land reclamation, and to construct 20 Artificial grass football pitches in different zones of Maldives.

For this agreement from FAM’s side, Bassam signed the agreement while from the Skywind Global side its Chairman Park Chenyon signed the agreement.

Bassam has stated in his speech that after the completion of 20 stories building, the Maldives football industry would reach a new level. They are planning to start this project in five months and this will be an interest-free loan project.

He has also highlighted this loan will be approximately USD 17 million dollars and they are certain that they will be able to pay back this loan in five years from the revenue they will gain from the 20 story building.

FAM has announced that they will be revealing further plans with Skywind Global on their award ceremony held on 18th April.

