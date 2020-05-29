migrant workers Society & Culture

Expat turns in MVR 100000 found roadside to Police

7 hours ago
Add Comment
9 Views
1 min read

Maldives Police Service revealed Monday that an expatriate turned in cash amounting to MVR 100,000, which was found on a road in Hithadhoo, Addu Atoll.

Police stated that the Bangladeshi national brought in the money on June 5, which was successfully returned to the owner the following day.

The police extended gratitude to the foreign national for turning in the found cash and urged the community at large to do their part to fight crime.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Google News

You may also like

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of