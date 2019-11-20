Exhibition to display products of creative women held at VIA

Women Entrepreneurs of Maldives and Maldives Airports Company Limited held an exhibition at Velana International Airport to showcase products and work of creative women of the country.

Named as “Souvenir Safari” the exhibition was taken part by a large number of women, who displayed their unique products and crafts at the exhibition. The exhibition was held at the waterfront area of the airport and allowed visitors to purchase products as well.

Today an exhibition named “Souvenir Safari” was held @VelanaAirport by Women Entrepreneurs Association of Maldives- WEAM in collaboration with @MACLmedia

The purpose of this exhibition is to provide Maldivian women a platform to display their authentic Maldivian products. pic.twitter.com/NgtAv0d5y9 — MACL (@MACLmedia) January 9, 2020

The Women Entrepreneurs of Maldives and Maldives Airports Company Limited has also decided to hold more exhibitions of the same in the future.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Sun.mv