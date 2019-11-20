Aviation Business Society & Culture

Exhibition to display products of creative women held at VIA

3 days ago
Women Entrepreneurs of Maldives and Maldives Airports Company Limited held an exhibition at Velana International Airport to showcase products and work of creative women of the country.

Named as “Souvenir Safari” the exhibition was taken part by a large number of women, who displayed their unique products and crafts at the exhibition. The exhibition was held at the waterfront area of the airport and allowed visitors to purchase products as well.

The Women Entrepreneurs of Maldives and Maldives Airports Company Limited has also decided to hold more exhibitions of the same in the future.

Source URL: Sun.mv

