Euro-Divers Maldives Reporting For Duty

4 days ago
Euro-Divers Maldives is now welcoming back guests at its various resorts, as the Maldives starts to welcome back tourists.

The resorts will be opening on different dates. The following Euro-Divers locations will open on these dates:

August 15, 2020.

  • LUX* South Ari Atoll

September 1, 2020.

  • Amari Havodda
  • Kagi Maldives Spa Island – Coming Soon!
  • Meeru Island Resort & Spa
  • Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa
  • Holiday Inn Kandooma

October 1, 2020.

  • Dhigali Maldives
  • Eriyadu Island Resort
  • Faarufushi Maldives
  • Kurumba Maldives
  • Club Med Kani

You can find out more information here.

