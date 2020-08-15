Euro-Divers Maldives Reporting For Duty

Euro-Divers Maldives is now welcoming back guests at its various resorts, as the Maldives starts to welcome back tourists.

The resorts will be opening on different dates. The following Euro-Divers locations will open on these dates:

August 15, 2020.

LUX* South Ari Atoll

September 1, 2020.

Amari Havodda

Kagi Maldives Spa Island – Coming Soon!

Meeru Island Resort & Spa

Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa

Holiday Inn Kandooma

October 1, 2020.

Dhigali Maldives

Eriyadu Island Resort

Faarufushi Maldives

Kurumba Maldives

Club Med Kani

