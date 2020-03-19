Etihad Airways adds India, Maldives, Russia, Sir Lanka flights to suspended list

More routes are added to Etihad’s list of suspended services as the coronavirus continues to hit the global aviation industry hard

Etihad Airways on Friday added more routes to its list of suspended services as the coronavirus continued to hit the global aviation industry hard.

The Abu Dhabi-based airline said services from the UAE capital to several cities in India, Kazakhstan, Russia, the Maldives and Sir Lanka are the latest to be grounded in a bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“Due to the spread of the Covid-19 novel coronavirus and its continuing impact on air travel services globally, Etihad Airways continues to follow UAE and international government and regulatory authority directives and has implemented a series of consolidated network changes,” the carrier said in a statement.

“This is also being carried out for the safety and convenience of its customers and staff, and to minimise operational disruption during this period.”

The following services from Abu Dhabi have been temporarily adjusted:

India

Ahmedabad (AMD), Bangalore (BLR), Calcutta (CCU), Calicut (CCJ), Chennai (MAA), Cochin (COK), Hyderabad (HYD), Delhi (DEL), Mumbai (BOM), Trivandrum (TRV). All flights suspended from 22 March until 28 March.

Kazakhstan

Nur-Sultan (TSE). Reduced to one per week from 19 March until 31 March and all flights suspended from 1 April until 30 April.

Maldives

Male (MLE). Reduced to daily from 23 March until 30 April.

Russia

Moscow (MOW). All flights suspended from 20 March until 30 April.

Sri Lanka

Colombo (CMB). Reduced from twice-daily to daily from 29 March until 30 April.

The following previously announced network changes remain in place:

Azerbaijan

Baku (GYD). All flights suspended from until 30 April.

Bahrain (BAH). Reduced from triple-daily to daily until 1 March; increase to twice daily April 1 until April 30.

China

Shanghai (PVG). All flights suspended until 28 March.

Chengdu (CTU). All flights suspended until further notice.

Hong Kong (HKG). All flights suspended until 30 June.

Egypt

Cairo (CAI). All flights suspended from 20 March until 30 April.

Greece

Athens. Reduced from daily to four weekly (operating on Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays and Saturdays) from 01 April to 30 April.

Indonesia

Jakarta (CGK). Reduced from double-daily to daily (suspension of EY472/471) from 18 March until 30 June.

Italy

Milan (MXP). All flights suspended until 30 April.

Rome (FCO). EY85/86 suspended until 30 April, EY83/84 suspended until 30 June.

Japan

Nagoya (NGO). All flights suspended until 30 June.

Tokyo (NRT). Reduced from daily to four weekly (operating on Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays and Sunday) from 01 April to 30 April.

Jordan

Amman (AMM). All flights suspended until 30 April.

Korea

Seoul (ICN). Reduced from daily to four weekly (operating on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays) from 30 March to 30 April.

KSA

Riyadh (RUH), Jeddah (JED), Dammam (DMM), Madinah (MED). All flights suspended until 30 April.

Kenya

Nairobi (NBO). All flights suspended from 19 March until 30 April.

Kuwait (KWI). All flights suspended until 31 March.

Lebanon

Beirut (BEY). All flights suspended until 30 April.

Morocco

Casablanca (CMN) and Rabat (RBA). All flights suspended until 30 April.

Oman

Muscat (MCT). Reduced from triple-daily to double-daily until 30 April.

Philippines

Manila (MNL). All flights suspended from 18 March until 31 March.

Serbia

Belgrade (BEG). All flights suspended from 20 March until 30 April.

Singapore (SIN). Reduced from daily to four weekly (operating on Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday and Fridays) from 01 April to 30 April

Spain

Madrid (MAD) and Barcelona (BCN). All flights suspended until 30 April.

Sudan

Khartoum (KRT). All flights suspended from 18 March until 30 April.

Switzerland

Geneva (GVA). All flights suspended from 19 March until 30 April.

Thailand

Bangkok (BKK). Reduced from triple-daily to double-daily (suspension of EY406/405) from 1 April to 02 May.

Turkey

Istanbul (IST). All flights suspended until 30 April.

