Erica Fernandes fans send her a cake all the way to Maldives to mark 5 years in TV

Television actor Erica Fernandes has clocked in 5 years in the Indian Television industry. She began her career in the TV industry with the much-acclaimed daily soap ‘Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi’. The actor has always managed to win the hearts of fans with her on-screen and off-screen personality. Fans are super excited about the actor’s success and are celebrating the same. The actor recently shared pictures of cakes sent by her fans and one of her ‘Elfians’ sent a cake all the way to the Maldives, where she went for a short vacation.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Erica Fernandes went on to share pictures of some lovely looking cakes which were sent by her fans. The first story shows a chocolate cake along with a big box of chocolates. Along with the picture, she wrote, “came home to this”. The second story shows an adorable note from one of her fans which is truly unmissable. The third story shows the actor cutting the cake. She also shared another cake picture that was sent to her all the way to the Maldives. Take a look at the post below.

