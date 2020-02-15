ENZI Commences New Roadha Promotions

Enzi has planned to commence a new promotion on 7th March, in line with the “Enzi Varah Fakkaa” promotion which was launched on 15th February 2020.

As now everyone would like services to be delivered at their doorstep, Enzi has decided to deliver fish cans to the preferred addresses with Free of charge. ENZI’s aim is to save time for its customers and to provide a delightful efficient service as the fish can is one of the most required essential products, used in the month of Ramadan. They will deliver “Enzi Varah Fakkaa Promotion” labelled Fish cans, which will give extra benefits to its customers.

The customers can remove the label and SMS the serial number on the back of the label to 5040. Once a month Lucky Draw will be taken. 1st place Mvr10,000, 2nd place Mvr 5000 and 3rd place Mvr1000. All the customers who sent the SMS from 15th February – 31st July 2020 will be eligible for the Grand Lucky Draw which will be held on August 2020. 1st prize Mvr100,000, 2nd prize Mvr50,000 and 3rd prize Mvr30,000.

Free Delivery service will be provided for customers who request for at least 13 cans.

In addition to this, they will be launching new promotions in the upcoming days for Ramadan month.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives