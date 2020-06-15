Enjoy free data by sharing the good news of Dhiraagu ‘Mamen’ Dhiraagu offers free data with Mamen Referral promotion

Dhiraagu on Thursday introduced a referral feature on its digital prepaid plan ‘Mamen’, offering free data to customers.

According to the local telecommunications company, free data will be awarded to both existing and new Mamen customers through inviting friends and family to activate Dhiraagu Mamen plans.

Dhiraagu will provide unique referral codes to all Mamen customers via the Referral Tab on the Mamen App, which will track the bonus data along with a leader board.

In addition, Dhiraagu also has ongoing promotion valid until August 31, offering a 25 per cent discount on any Mamen data add-ons activated.

The free Dhiraagu Mamen application is available on Google Play Store and iOS App Store.

Launched in 2017, Mamen is the first of its kind in the Maldives, which allows Dhiraagu customers to create and customise their own mobile plans.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Google News