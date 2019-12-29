Electoral districts for Kulhudhuffushi to be announced over weekend

Elections Commission has announced that constituencies of Kulhudhuffushi for the upcoming Local Council Election in April will be declared next weekend.

President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih announced that Kulhudhuffushi will be designated as a city on January 1, 2020. This means that Kulhudhuffushi will now elect a city council instead of an atoll council in the next election.

Two of the six constituencies that will elect city councillors will be for women, according to EC President Ahmed Shareef.

A draw to decide the electoral districts, and which districts will be specified for women will be decided on January 10-11, according to a tweet by the EC.

