Economic Ministry to revoke permits of shops violating regulations

The Ministry of Economic Development has moved to revoke the permits granted to shops and retail outlets in the capital city of Male’ that do not comply with regulations amid the city-wide lockdown.

Maldives Police Service has issued permits to shops that fulfil certain requirements in order to grant citizens access to essential goods.

Shops are required to display the maximum number of customers that can enter based on the outlet’s size.

Additionally, all staff must wear gloves and masks during business hours. Individuals that have not received clearance are prohibited from working at the outlets.

The Economic Ministry also instructed all shops and outlets holding permits to open for business regularly.

Authorities will revoke the permit of any establishment that does not follow the aforementioned regulations.

Capital city Malé, one of the most densely populated places in the world, has recorded a significant increase in COVID-19 since it recorded its first local transmission of the virus on April 15.

The Maldives now records total of 862 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 829 active cases and 3 deaths.

The country recorded its first COVID-19 related death, of an 83-year-old local female, on April 29. Since, two more individuals, a 33-year-old Bangladeshi man and a local 80-year-old man, have succumbed to COVID-19.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. The new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 4.2 million people and claimed over 284,732 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, 1.5 million people have recovered.

