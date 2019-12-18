Drug network busted in Sh. Lhaimagu

Three people suspected of drug trafficking has been arrested by Police in Sh. Lhaimagu.

The men were arrested in a special operation conducted on the island on the night of December 31, 2019. The operation also saw authorities search five houses on the island that saw 171 pieces of cellophane, 30 rubber packets containing suspected drugs seized.

Police arrested three local men aged 18, 29 and, 33 years. Urine tests of the men also tested positive for drugs. The case is under investigation by Police.

