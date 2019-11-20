Dr. Suneena appointed as vice-rector of Avid College

Dr Suneena Rasheed has been appointed as deputy vice-rector of Avid College, one of the leading colleges in the Maldives.

Dr Suneena is the first PhD achiever of the Maldives National University and has previously worked as a state minister of the Gender Ministry.

She was appointed to the post at a ceremony held at Avid College today.

In addition to Dr Suneena, Ali Nafiz was appointed as the dean of the Business Faculty of Avid College. Dr Ahmed Ziyadh Bagir was also announced as the dean of the Faculty of Shariah and Law. Dr Ziyad previously served as the Islamic Minister of the former administration.

The former dean of Islamic Studies at Avid College, Dr Ziyad is specialized in Islamic Fiqh and has a PhD in Islamic Studies.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Sun.mv