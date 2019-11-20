Dr. Shaheem’s criticizes DDCOM, Justice Suood over Dr. Afrasheem’s murder

Former Islamic Minister Dr Mohamed Shaheem Ali Saeed has called on authorities to conduct a criminal investigation into the Presidential Commission on Deaths and Disappearances (DDCOM) for publishing reports before concluding its investigations.

Dr Shaheem is accused of providing false information to the DDCOM in the investigation of the murder of Dr Afrasheem Ali. The DDCOM has even requested the Police to investigate the matter. In a tweet expressing his displeasure at the decision, Dr Shaheem accused the DDCOM of misusing its powers to defame political figures, before criticizing the investigative report published by the DDCOM in the case.

“Attempts to shift the blame in the murder of Afrasheem is to hide the real murderers.” read a tweet by Dr Shaheem.

The DDCOM sent the cases of former MP Dr Afrasheem Ali, blogger Yaamin Rasheed and Journalist Ahmed Rilwan Abdulla to the Prosecutor General’s Office in early December. The DDCOM requested two men named as Mohamed Mazeed and Saamith Mohamed to be charged for the murders. However, the PG Office requested the DDCOM to resend the cases after completing its investigations.

Dr Shaheem described this as evidence of a political ploy by DDCOM president Husnu Al Suood, who was recently appointed to the Supreme Court. Dr Shaheem went as far as to criticize the Supreme Court Justice of lacking integrity.

“Legal action is warranted for publishing the report without completing the investigation.” read a tweet by Dr Shaheem.

Dr Afrasheem was assaulted at different locations in Male’ city, including mosques, ahead of his murder on October 1, 2012, at the stairwell of his residence just as he returned home after appearing on a TV show.

DDCOM’s findings showed that a jihadist group run by Mohamed Mazeed Dhafthar 471 and Saamith Mohamed from Athireege, Th. Omadhoo to be responsible for Dr Afrasheem’s murder. Azlif Rauf from H. Hilton led the group of people who actively participated in the murder.

DDCOM’s investigative report on Dr Afrasheem’s murder included text messages exchanged between Dr Shaheem and Dr Afrasheem before the murder of the latter.

A text message received by Dr Shaheem from an unknown person read that the party which sent the message would “love Dr Afrasheem if he repented and announced it over the media”. This message was forwarded by Dr Shaheem to Dr Afrasheem.

DDCOM noted in its report that Dr Shaheem had begged ignorance of the party which sent the message when questioned by the commission.

It also noted that though Dr Shaheem, in his written testimony to the DDCOM on July 28, 2019, denied that Dr Afrasheem went to the Islamic Ministry to meet him on October 1, 2012, at his request, text messages exchanged between Dr Shaheem and Dr Afrasheem on that day proved that it was Dr Shaheem who asked Dr Afrasheem to visit him at the Islamic Ministry on that day.

Additional findings by DDCOM also showed that though Dr Shaheem begged ignorance as to who asked Dr Afrasheem to show up and get interviewed on a live TV show telecasted by Television Maldives (TVM) on the night on October 1, 2012, text messages again exchanged between Dr Shaheem and Dr Afrasheem showed Dr Shaheem made past requests to Dr Afrasheem to appear on the TV show and specifically asked Dr Afrasheem to appear on the show on the night of October 1, 2012.

It also showed that though Dr Shaheem begged ignorance as to why Dr. Afrasheem wished to appear on the TV show, text messaged exchanged between Dr Shaheem and Dr Afrasheem showed that Dr Shaheem had been aware Dr Afrasheem intended to appear on the show to publicly apologize and repent for some comments he made in the past and even offered to host a press conference at the Islamic Ministry for the same purpose if he was unable to appear on the show.

Source URL: Sun.mv