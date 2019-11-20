Discover the Wonder, Merriment and Magic of The Festive Season at Dusit Thani Maldives

Dusit Thani Maldives resort is promising an extremely merry experience for guests this festive season with a special programme of exquisite feasts, wine tastings, Champagne receptions, pool parties, live music events, and even hand-delivered presents from Santa.

With a seasonal ‘Fairytale Night’ theme, the resort will also immerse guests in a dreamlike world of twinkling lights and enchanting décor to deliver magical experiences throughout.

Highlights of the programme include performances by DJ Goli, who is known throughout the region for his eclectic electronic beats; complimentary Zumba and Samba classes with professional dancer Rebecca Aroca, live performances of classic and modern hits by talented Music Duo Vlad & Anastasia; and special themed dinner nights at the resort’s award-winning restaurants.

On Christmas Day, the resort’s Baan Sanook Kids Club will be a hive of activity, with arts and crafts activities, cookie and cupcake-making workshops, fun sports, dancing sessions, Christmas tree decorating, carol singing, gift-giving from Santa, and more special surprises.

On New Year’s Eve, Dusit Thani Maldives will host ‘Once Upon a Time’ – an elegant night of wining, dining and live entertainment, including a headlining performance by Maria Eroyan and Royal Drive Band, whose lead singer, Maria, is best known for singing her way to the semifinals of famous TV shows such as ‘The Voice’ and ‘Live Sound’ in Russia.

When the clock strikes midnight, the fireworks will begin, signalling the end of the year, the arrival of 2020, and the beginning of an after-party at the resort’s Market Beach, where DJs, live music, glow sticks and a vibrant atmosphere await.

Located just 35 minutes by seaplane from capital city Malé, and 10 minutes by speedboat from Dharavandhoo Domestic Airport in Baa Atoll, Dusit Thani Maldives comprises 94 villas and residences, along with three restaurants, two bars, and Dusit’s signature Devarana Spa. The resort is surrounded by a rich house reef, white sandy beaches and a turquoise lagoon. A well-equipped Kids Club adds to the resort’s family-friendly appeal.

Source URL: Visit Maldives