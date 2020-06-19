Direct booking platform Madly Maldives launches

Maldivian tour operator Splendid Asia has launched the Madly Maldives, a direct hotel bookings platform that allows accommodation providers to sell their packages directly to travellers, bypassing travel agencies.

Madly Maldives offers a “one-stop solution for tourist establishments of all types in the Maldives to promote their holiday offerings to hundreds of potential guests from around the world – all the while retaining the control of the booking experience from start to finish”.

On Madly Maldives, travellers can search and compare different holiday options available and make a booking enquiry for the accommodation of their choice. This instantly begins a direct relationship between the traveller and the establishment’s reservations department. The reservations team is free to offer any rate, incentive, or experience to the guest without having to go through a third party.

Abdulla Naseer, managing director of Splendid Asia, said: “Madly Maldives is a new and improved way for tourist establishments in the Maldives to connect with travellers. Our aim is to empower our travel trade partners and guests to make smarter choices in a manner that is highly efficient and secure in today’s changing world.”

With over 30 per cent of hotels and resorts in the Maldives already part of the Madly Maldives experience, Splendid Asia is inviting all resorts, hotels, guesthouses and liveaboards in the Maldives to join the platform.

