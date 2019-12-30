DhiraaguTV to air a Makeup show with Ruthba

Dhiraagu is to set to release a brand-new local content for DhiraaguTV in collaboration with local make- up artist Ruthba.

Ruthba is an established local artist who has showcased her intricate makeup talent at the “White Fire” photography exhibition held last year depositing the impact of climate change on our coral ecosystem.

She has conducted makeup camps in collaboration with Youth Ministry and assisted in makeup for various companies’ staff annual events. This makeup series will be the first of its kind to be aired on a local TV platform. Makeup by Ruthba will be available on DhiraaguTV VOD library within this year.

“I am extremely honoured to be collaborating with the leading digital service provider in the Maldives. DhiraaguTV has always been at the core to promote local talent and provide a platform for the youth to excel. I believe this is a great opportunity for me to pass on my knowledge to a mass audience.” stated Ruthba.

DhiraaguTV is the first IPTV service provider in the Maldives offering Video-On-Demand feature with premium international local content on the Maldives via a fixed broadband connection. Dhiraagu has also extended digital IPTV service to 74% of national households.

DhiraaguTV is now available on 52 islands and has also piloted partnerships with private networks to roll out services to islands which do not yet have broadband services.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives