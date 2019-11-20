DhiraaguPay collaborates with CBM for a seamless cash in service

Dhiraagu has signed an agreement with Commercial Bank of Maldives (CBM) to facilitate direct cash in service from CBM customers’ account to their DhiraaguPay wallets.

With the inauguration of the first-ever bank integration to a digital wallet in the Maldives, CBM customers can now sign up to DhiraaguPay wallet and cash in for free via CBM banking portal without being redirected to a third-party application or payment gateway.

Dhiraagu CEO and Managing Director, Mr Ismail Rasheed stated “We thank CBM for the collaboration, this will be a great value addition to DhiraaguPay customers and merchants as it makes cash in and payment process more convenient. We will continue to work with other financial institutions to extend this convenience to more customers in our endeavour to contribute towards a cashless economy.”

CEO and Managing Director of CBM, Mr Dilan Rajapakse also stated that “A ‘real mobile wallet’ has been long-awaited. Topping up of your DhiraaguPay wallet directly from the bank account is now made possible through CBM Online Banking application, taking us towards another milestone in our digital journey”.

There are over 230 merchants currently accepting DhiraaguPay service. Dhiraagu mobile customers and customers on any other local network can enjoy an average of 10-50 per cent daily discounts from selected merchants with every transaction made via DhiraaguPay e-wallet.

