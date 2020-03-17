Dhiraagu Offers 50% Discount on Mamen Data Add-ons

Dhiraagu has announced that they will be offering a 50% discount on its customers who take Mamen data add-ons.

They have also stated that they do understand that data consumptions can strike new highs with a lot of people working from home, thus they will be offering various discounts to its customers to help them in this difficult and to encourage social distancing.

Dhiraagu Mobile Postpaid customers have been awarded additional data as “Connect data” to all data inclusive mobile Postpaid plans. Meanwhile, its prepaid customers can enjoy a 30% extra data allowance upon purchasing monthly data bundles and customers will get 50% OFF on Voice15 add-on for the month of March and April.

Dhiraagu has also announced that they will be offering many more discounts in the coming days and they assure that they are closely monitoring and adapting daily operations to provide its customers with uninterrupted service.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives