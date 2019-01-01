Dhiraagu launches Stingray – A premium music streaming application FREE for all Dhiraagu customers.

Dhiraagu – the leading digital service provider in the Maldives officially launches Stingray, a free music application to suit every mood on the go. With over 1000’s of continuous channels and genres, all Dhiraagu customers can now enjoy a customized music experience based on their activity, mood, theme and allow to set era filters to enjoy an exciting collection of original music content.

Stingray’s arrival to the Maldives was launched at a special press conference held today at Dhiraagu Head Office. Speaking at the event Dhiraagu’s Product Development and Innovation Manager, Aminath Shooza stated “We are very excited to launch Stingray, one of the highest-ranked music applications in both Apple and Google Play Store. I believe this is the perfect platform for all Maldivians to stay up-to-date with the latest hits and revisit the timeless era through music. Most of all, this is an exclusive free offer for all our customers to enjoy.”

“At Stingray, we firmly believe in unleashing the power of music to deliver the best music entertainment everywhere,” commented Mathieu Péloquin, Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications of Stingray “The agreement with Dhiraagu allows us to enrich lives of thousands of people in the Maldives by bringing more music to their day-to-day.”

Dhiraagu actively takes an interest to enrich the lives of all Maldivians by fostering their everyday life. Stingray application is one of the many initiatives of the company that enables their customers to Take on Tomorrow.

