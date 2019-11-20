Dhiraagu launches eSim service

Dhiraagu the largest digital service provider in the Maldives has officially introduced eSim service.

With the launch of this service, Dhiraagu customers can take a significant step towards becoming more digital and gain more flexibility in managing their multiple connections.

Dhiraagu eSIM service allows customers to register up to 8 different numbers on one device where customers can choose which profile to be active at a given time.

eSim is the latest innovative solution for customers who wish to use both personal and work numbers on a single smartphone. eSIM enabled smartphones will include both a physical SIM card slot and an embedded SIM, essentially making your smartphone a dual SIM device.

Popular eSim enabled handsets that support Dhiraagu eSim to include iPhone XS, XS Max, XR, 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, Pixel, Pixel 3 and later.

This new generation service will be available to all Dhiraagu postpaid and prepaid customers who are using an eSim enabled handset. To activate customers can simply download the Dhiraagu Mobile App.

Dhiraagu has advised the existing Dhiraagu App users, to update their app to be able to activate eSIM via the App and will be charged the same as purchasing a new physical sim card.

