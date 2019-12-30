Dhiraagu enters into agreement with Eupe production for new series

Dhiraagu has entered into an agreement with renowned local movie star Yoosuf Shafeeu for a new TV show.

Under the agreement, the series produced by Eupe Production will be made available on the Dhiraagu TV on-demand video library. Eupe Production was formed in 2004.

Dhiraagu stated that it will remain committed to providing special opportunities for local movie productions on its platform. Dhiraagu aims to promote the Maldivian film industry through these means and widen the video library with rich content that is accessible to Maldivians.

Dhiraagu On Demand

The On-Demand platform is a service that is available anywhere at any time and provides information and entertaining content.

How do you use it?

Designed to be user-friendly. The platform can be accessed by pressing the on-demand button on the Home screen of Dhiraagu TV.

Dhiraagu is working to bring news and entertainment programs through the platform with the help of the latest technology. It is the first and widest provider of IPTV in the Maldives and has gained a lot of success since its introduction two years ago. Around 72 per cent of the country has access to Dhiraagu TV currently

