Dhiraagu brings Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphone series to Maldives

Maldives operator Dhiraagu has started taking pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra 5G. Dhiraagu customers can now pre-order Samsung’s S20 series at the operator’s website. Customers pre-ordering for S20 will be eligible for the special offer and receive Bonus Data of 5GB per month for 6 months.

Dhiraagu customers can also receive a pair of the latest Galaxy Buds+ with every Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra 5G, preordered from Dhiraagu. In addition, customers will receive bonus Data of 10GB per month for 6 months. The three models launched today are Dhiraagu eSIM compatible.

