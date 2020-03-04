Dhiraagu Announces New Discounts For SMEs Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Dhiraagu has announced that they will be providing special discounts to small and medium enterprises of the Maldives to help them in this economic downfall due to the spread of COVID-19.

They have decided to give up to 25% discount for the month of March and April for business fixed broadband and Guesthouse internet packages.

Dhiraagu has been working to ease its customers in this period of a public health emergency. Dhiraagu has also provided 30% free data to its all residential broadband customers.

Since the spread of COVID-19, Dhiraagu has been providing many discounts to its customers to help them.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives