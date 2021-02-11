Dhaka keen to sign preferential trade agreement with Maldives

Bangladesh has expressed its interest to enter into a preferential trade agreement (PTA) with the Maldives within the purview of the WTO provisions, to harness the trade potentials.

The two countries observed that there is more potential for increased bilateral trade and noted the absence of a formal trade agreement between Bangladesh and Maldives.

The two countries have also agreed to establish the Joint Commission for Comprehensive Cooperation led by the two foreign ministers and the annual Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) through signing relevant MoUs during the upcoming visit of Maldives’ President to Bangladesh in March.

During the visit of Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid, Bangladesh and Maldives signed MoUs between Foreign Service Institute of Maldives and Foreign Service Academy (FSA) of Bangladesh; and MoU on Placement of Human Resources.

The two foreign ministers discussed the forthcoming visit of President of Maldives Ibrahim Solih to Dhaka in March 2021 to join the celebrations of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of the independence of Bangladesh.

They also agreed that the proposed MoU on cooperation in the field of fisheries would be signed during President Solih’s visit to Bangladesh in March 2021.

