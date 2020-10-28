Denmark and the Maldives among areas removed from Wales’ quarantine list

WALES has removed four areas from its quarantine list.

Travellers returning from Denmark, the Maldives, The Canary Islands, and the Greek island of Mykonos, will no longer be required to isolate for 14 days on their return.

However, those who are travelling to Liechtenstein from Sunday must self isolate for two weeks.

The changes will come into force at 4 am on Sunday, October 25.

Announcing the changes, health minister Vaughan Gething said: “On July 10, the Welsh Government amended these regulations to introduce exemptions from the isolation requirement for a list of countries and territories and a limited range of people in specialised sectors or employment who may be exempted from the isolation requirement or excepted from certain provisions of the passenger information requirements.

“Since then these regulations have been kept under review and a number of changes to the list of exempt countries and territories have been made.

“Today I reviewed the latest JBC assessments and I have decided that Liechtenstein will be removed from the list of exempt countries and territories, so travellers from Liechtenstein will need to isolate on arrival in Wales.

“I have also decided that the Greek island of Mykonos will no longer be excluded from the exemption for Greece, and therefore will be considered as an exempt territory.

“The Canary Islands, Denmark and the Maldives will be added to the exempt list.

“Travellers from these countries and territories will therefore not be required to isolate on arrival in Wales.”

