Customs refutes rumors of UAE boat selling oil

Customs has denied rumours that the United Arab Emirates boat had entered the Maldivian territorial waters and sold oil.

The statement by Customs read that the rumours of the boat on social media were not true and were regarding the UAE boat named “MT MO Sato” that entered the Maldives on December 15, 2019. The boat had entered the country according to the regulations and procedures, according to Customs.

The boat is under the supervision of Customs and the boat was not involved in any such illicit activities. Customs also advised citizens to report any such illicit activities immediately.

