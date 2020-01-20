CSC lifts suspension on civil servants contending in primaries

Civil Service Commission (CSC) has lifted the suspension on civil servants contending in primaries ahead of the upcoming Local Council Elections.

CSC, on Sunday, issued a circular which announced the decision to revise the provisions of the Civil Service Regulations pertaining to the suspension of civil servants.

As per the current Civil Service Regulations, while civil servants aren’t disqualified from contending in Local Council Election, they must be placed under suspension if they contend in primaries or the Local Council Elections, effective from the moment their candidacy is accepted to up until the permanent results of the elections are announced.

The decision on Sunday lifts the suspension on civil servants who are contending in the primaries for the upcoming Local Council Elections – scheduled for April 4.

While civil servants no longer face suspension for contending in primaries, they will still face suspension from work if they contend in the Local Council Elections directly.

Local Council Elections Act does not require civil servants to resign before contending in Local Council Elections, but they must be placed under no-pay suspension from work the moment the Elections Commission accepts their candidacy.

The suspension is effective from the moment Elections Commission accepts their candidacy, to up until the permanent results are announced. They face immediate dismissal if declared victors but must return to work if they withdraw their name or lose the elections.

Advertisements

Source URL: Sun.mv