Crossroads Maldives Marina Opens with Berths Up To 55m

Crossroads Maldives marina is already operational and features 30 berths, with the largest able to accommodate 180ft megayachts.

Yacht Marina @ Crossroads has opened in the Maldives, offering 30 berths in one of Asia’s most iconic holiday hot spots.

An integrated nine-island lifestyle destination billed as ‘The Maldives Riviera’, Crossroads Maldives is situated in Emboodhoo Lagoon and a 15-minute speedboat ride southwest of Velana International Airport and the capital of Malé.

The circular marina actually spans two islands and neighbours SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, while Hard Rock Hotel Maldives to the east is connected by a 500m footbridge.

Already operational with docks for superyachts up to 55m, the marina offers 24/7 access, multiple 160A electrical outlets for 40m-plus vessels, black water pump-out service, fuel, a fitness centre and complimentary Wi-Fi.

Services include dock assistance, approach assistance and guidance, a weather station with daily reports, vessel transfers, dining onboard, crew catering and services, and crew R&R packages.

“Yacht Marina @ Crossroads offers an impressive 30-berth quay complete with world-class facilities and exclusive concierge services,” said Mohamed Hameed, who heads up Asia Pacific Superyachts (APS) the Maldives, which has its head office in Malé and specialises in paperwork, provisioning, services and itineraries.

Crossroads features an 800m-long beach and a range of attractions including retail stores, spa and wellness centres, Café del Mar beach club, Hard Rock Café and other restaurants including Ministry of Crab and Nihonbashi Blue.

Other attractions and activities include the Maldives Discovery Centre and the Marine Discovery Centre, which features scuba diving, snorkelling and coral preservation and propagation activities.

The destination also features the Best Dives – Watersports and Dive Centre, a 326sqm multi-purpose Event Hall and the expansive Koimala & Maalimi’s Junior Beach Club and Camp in SAii Lagoon.

