Criminal Court automates case management with new software

Criminal Court has abandoned manual methods and begun using the Maldives E-Court Management System (MEMS) for its case management.

The Criminal Court announced the landmark change in a press statement this Sunday.

It said the Criminal Court, which had previously managed its cases through manual entries into Microsoft Word or Excel files, switched to the case management system of MEMS on January 1.

Information on 1,661 ongoing cases have been entered into the system, and schedules, court summons, and other such documents will be automatically generated starting this Sunday, announced the court.

It said that a court summons was now “a mere two or three clicks away”.

Criminal Court had previously confined the use of MEMS to the management of employee leaves and attendance, with the case management system yet to be completely perfected.

Criminal Court estimates it will take approximately six more months to perfect the system.

MEMS, once complete, will eliminate the need for the Prosecutor General’s Office to manually file cases to the Criminal Court with the creation of an online portal for submissions.

Criminal Court has recently made several reforms to its administrative tasks, including re-classifying the trial sections of the court in a bid to systemize the process.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Sun.mv