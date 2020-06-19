COVID-19: USA donates PPE to Maldives

The government of the United States of America, on Thursday, donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) sets for Maldives’ COVID-19 response.

During a ceremony held at the Maldivian High Commission in Colombo, the items were handed over to Maldivian Ambassador to Sri Lanka Omar Abdul Razzak, by the US Ambassador to Sri Lanka and Maldives Alaina Teplitz.

The donation includes protective coveralls, latex gloves, safety goggles and surgical gloves.

Prior to this, the US government also extended a grant of USD 2 million as economic support for the Maldives, intended to help expand social protection services through civil society and support the government’s strategy for recovery amidst the ongoing pandemic

In addition to the US, Maldives has received foreign aid for its COVID-19 response from various other countries, including China, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Japan, India and Bangladesh.

The Maldives presently records a total of 2,260 confirmed cases, out of which 418 are active cases of COVID-19. Thus far, the country records 1,839 recoveries and eight fatalities.

On March 12, WHO classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. To date, the new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 9.5 million people and claimed over 485,000 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, more than 5.1 million people have recovered.

