COVID-19: US Ambassador dubs Maldives “model” in war against fake news

United States Ambassador to Maldives Alaina Teplitz, on Wednesday, praised the Maldivian government, media and civil society into their collective work to combat misinformation regarding COVID-19, calling it a “model” effort.

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread throughout the world, governmental organizations, health organizations and medical professionals are working overtime to fight mistruths and present accurate and verified information.

Headed by President’s Office’s Undersecretary Mabrouq Abdul Azeez, alongside health professionals and state officials, National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) holds two daily live press conferences on a nation-wide telecast to consistently update the public on the day-to-day proceedings of the operation and further bridge media in addressing rumours and concerns shared by the public.

Further press conferences are also scheduled to assuage public concern, although most are planned in cohesion with the NEOC’s ongoing broadcasts.

In addition, the Health Protection Agency also disseminates information in multiple languages through mass text messaging on local carriers as well as on social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook.

The Maldives now has 19 confirmed and six active cases of COVID-19, with a total of 13 recoveries. Despite three confirmed cases of Maldivians, no local to local transmissions are recorded.

The World Health Organization has classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. The novel coronavirus has infected over 935,100 people and claimed over 47,150 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, more than 193,980 people have recovered.

