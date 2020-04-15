COVID-19: Total number of recoveries in Maldives exceed 100

The Health Protection Agency (HPA), on Thursday, confirmed that an additional 13 individuals recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 104.

Speaking at a press conference held at the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC), Dr Moosa Murad from Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital (IGMH) stated that the new recoveries consisted of 12 locals and one foreigner.

The capital city of Malé, one of the most densely populated cities in the world, has recorded a significant increase in COVID-19 since recording its first local transmission of the virus on April 15.

The Maldives currently records 1,216 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,108 active cases. The country has reported four fatalities and a total of 104 recoveries till date.

WHO has classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. The new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 5.1 million people and claimed over 331,000 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, 2 million people have recovered.

