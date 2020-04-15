COVID-19: Thailand donates 10 mini ventilators to Maldives

Thailand donated 10 mini ventilators to the government of Maldives on Tuesday, to support the island nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donated jointly by the government of Thailand and the King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang (KMITL), the ventilators were received on behalf of Maldives by Mohamed Jinah, the Maldivian Ambassador to Thailand.

Jinah conveyed his gratitude to the Thai administration and KMITL for the donation. He also hailed the efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid for their efforts to secure international assistance to support Maldives’ response to the pandemic.

Al’hamdhulillah!

My sincere appreciation to @Kmitlofficial @MFAThai & Mr. Sanan (Honorary Consul) for this generous donation of 10 mini (emergency) ventilators to the people of #Maldives from the people of #Thailand!

The hard work of HE @abdulla_shahid & @MoFAmv is showing! 🙏🏾 https://t.co/JDvnoMP0AZ — Mohamed Jinah 🇲🇻 🇹🇭 (@mhdjinah) May 26, 2020

The ambassador had previously assured that the government was working to secure various forms of aid from Thailand, in particular for the health sector of Maldives and that such arrangements were swiftly underway.

In the wake of the first isolated case of COVID-19 detected in the Maldives last March, and the first local transmission in capital Male’ on April 15, local authorities moved to strengthen and increase its capacity to combat and contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country. In mid-April, the government tasked several companies to procure over 150 ventilators for the Maldives with a budget of MVR 56.3 million, several of which have been successfully brought to the country already.

The Maldives presently records 1,457 confirmed and 1,220 active cases of COVID-19, five fatalities and 232 recoveries till date.

WHO has classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. The new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 5.7 million people and claimed over 354,000 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, 2.4 million people have recovered.

