COVID-19: Six islands placed under monitoring

The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC), on Monday, revealed that an additional six islands were placed under monitoring amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Speaking at a press conference held by NEOC, President’s Office’s Undersecretary Mabrouq Abdul Azeez stated that monitoring measures were enacted on Kumundoo, Haa Dhaalu Atoll, Hirimaradhoo, Haa Dhaalu Atoll, Goidhoo, Shaviyani Atoll, Kendhoo, Baa Atoll and Maafushi, Kaafu Atoll.

Furthermore, He revealed that Guraidhoo, Kaafu Atoll as well as the vessels Noofaru Express and Dhururaasthaa 8 were removed from the government’s monitoring list.

During the press conference, Dr Ibrahim Afzal also disclosed that three individuals that tested positive for COVID-19 were transferred to Dharumavantha Hospital for treatment. He stated that the patients included an 81-year-old Maldivian man, the 68-year-old Maldivian woman and a 48-year-old Pakistani national.

According to the doctor, only the Pakistani citizen required the assistance of a ventilator while the other two remained in a stable condition.

Maldives has recorded a significant increase in COVID-19 cases since its first confirmed case in the capital city of Male’ on April 15 involving a local woman that sought assistance from a flu clinic in Malé after developing symptoms.

Following the initial case, the Health Protection Agency placed the greater Male’ region under lockdown on April 17. HPA also declared a travel ban between all inhabited islands across the Maldives on April 16 as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

With this new development, Maldives records 226 confirmed, 209 active and two probable cases of COVID-19, with a total of 17 recoveries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. The new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 3 million people and claimed over 209,000 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, more than 893,200 people have recovered.

