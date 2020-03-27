COVID-19: Resort worker in custody over threatening to harm himself

Maldives Police Service detained a resort worker over threats of self-harm in demand for a medical letter authorizing their transfer off from Cinnamon Velifushi Resort.

Police detained the 33-year-old man under a court order on Thursday.

Health Protection Agency (HPA) banned all travel between resorts and inhabited islands for a 14-day period in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The ban was implemented under the state of Public Health Emergency declared in the Maldives on March 12, on the order of Director General of Public Health Maimoona Aboobakuru.

The Maldives, like many other countries, has moved to quarantine a number of areas with suspected cases, isolating suspected and confirmed cases alike. However, despite significant public pressure to do so, and although all movement from resorts to islands is now restricted, the country is yet to issue a lockdown blocking all incoming travel from other countries.

As such, resort employees currently face the highest risk of exposure to the virus.

Addressing the media last Wednesday, President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih declared that the government would halt on-arrival visas on March 27, over the debilitating drop in tourist arrivals amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, and as a measure to curb its spread within the country.

With the Maldives to close its doors to tourists in the coming week, the president also touched upon the travel restrictions currently in place on resort islands across the archipelago.

He stated that the ban would be stretched to an additional period of 14-days after the last tourist leaves a resort, following which the staff, should there be no cases of COVID-19 detected on the island, would be allowed to leave.

HPA on Friday revealed that a Maldivian national who was placed in quarantine at Holiday Island Resort facility has tested positive for COVID-19.

With this new development, Maldives now has 14 confirmed and five active cases of COVID-19, with a total of nine recoveries

Currently, 19 people are placed in isolation facilities, while 746 are in quarantine facilities. As a preventative measure, HPA mandated that all inbound passengers, with exception to tourists checking in to resorts, will be placed under observation at a designated facility for a period of 14 days.

The World Health Organization has classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. The novel coronavirus has infected more than 530,000 and claimed over 24,000 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, more than 124,000 have recovered.

