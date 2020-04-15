COVID-19: Record tops 1100 as 12 more test positive in Maldives

The total number of individuals that tested positive for COVID-19 in the Maldives topped 1,100 on Monday.

Speaking at the daily virtual press conference held by the National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC), HPA’s epidemiologist Dr Ibrahim Afzal disclosed that 12 additional cases were confirmed within the day. He added that the agency was expecting to receive more test results later the same night.

According to HPA, the new cases include 11 Maldivians and one Indian national.

Dr Afzal also disclosed that 15 more individuals have recovered from the disease.

With this development, the total number of confirmed cases in the Maldives is currently at 1,106, with 1,028 active cases. The country has reported four fatalities and a total of 74 recoveries till date.

Maldives’ capital Malé, one of the most densely populated cities in the world, has recorded a significant increase in COVID-19 since recording its first local transmission of the virus on April 15, involving a Maldivian woman who sought assistance from a flu clinic in Malé after developing symptoms for the virus.

WHO has classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. The new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 4.8 million people and claimed over 318,300 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, 1.88 million people have recovered.

