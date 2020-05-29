COVID-19: Parliament evacuated after employee tests positive

Authorities confirmed on Wednesday that the Parliament building was evacuated after an administrative employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to President’s Office’s Undersecretary Mabrouq Abdul Azeez, contact tracing and decontamination are currently being carried out by the Health Protection Agency (HPA).

He added that the parliament will resume operations after the aforementioned procedures were completed.

Authorities did not reveal further details about the incident.

Presently, Maldives records a total of 2,094 confirmed cases, out of which 414 are active cases of COVID-19. The country records 1,670 recoveries and eight deaths.

As one of the most densely populated cities in the world, Maldives’ capital Malé recorded a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in the first weeks following the first confirmed local transmission on April 15.

However, the number of recoveries have continued to rise, with over 79 per cent of patients now recovered.

WHO has classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. The new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 8.2 million people and claimed over 446,500 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, 4.3 million people have recovered.

