COVID-19: ‘Not in the clear yet’, says Mabrouq

President’s Office’s Communications Undersecretary Mabrouq Abdul Azeez, on Sunday, noted that Maldives is yet to steer clear from ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

At the nation-wide broadcasted press conference held daily at the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC), Mabrouq iterated that despite the Maldives being prepared for any circumstances, the pandemic is far from over.

“Although the situation has come under control, by the grace of God, that could still change at any moment”, stated Mabrouq.

Efforts are also underway to register local healthcare workers and students abroad as volunteers for the Centre and its operation to curb the virus. Volunteers will be utilized by the growing number of quarantine and healthcare facilities across the country.

According to Mabrouq, 33 medical students currently studying in Nepal, on Saturday evening, registered their services, adding that 10 Maldivians will arrive from Nepal this Sunday.

The Maldives currently has 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 10 active cases. The country recorded its first two recoveries on Friday, and the third this Saturday. No Maldivians have tested positive for the virus as of yet. So far, only tourists and resort employees have confirmed infections with no local transmissions.

The World Health Organization has classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. The novel coronavirus has infected more than 308,400 and claimed over 13,000 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, more than 95,800 have recovered.

