COVID-19: Ninth case in Maldives; more islands on monitoring level

A ninth person has tested positive for COVID-19 in the Maldives.

Health Protection Agency (HPA) confirmed that a foreigner at Anantara Dhigu Resort had tested positive for the virus. They did not specify if the infected individual was a tourist or an employee.

Eleven people who had been in contact with the patient have now been isolated, said HPA.

So far, four expatriates from Kuredu Island Resort, two from Sandies Bathala Island Resort and two tourists at Kuramathi Island Resort have tested positive for the virus.

The Maldives has declared the State of Public Health Emergency for a period of 30 days. More islands are being placed on monitoring level as more suspected cases emerge. Some of the islands on monitoring level include inhabited island B. Fehendhoo and Olhuveli Beach Resort.

Four expatriates at Six Senses Laamu have also been placed under isolation after it was discovered that they had been in contact with a person who tested positive for the virus back in their home country. However, the island is not on monitoring level as the individuals have not developed any symptoms of the virus thus far. Two individuals on a safari vessel have also reported symptoms of COVID-19, and restrictive measures have been initiated for the safari.

Nine local resorts have restricted entry and exit for its staff as a precautionary measure against COVID-19, including Kuredu Island Resort, Sandies Bathala Island Resort, Kuramathi Island Resort, Summer Island, Vilamendhoo Resort, Reethi Rah Island Resort, Iruveli Resort, Sangeli Resort and Six Senses Laamu.

