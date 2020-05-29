COVID-19: NEOC reports 85 recoveries, 26 new cases

The state revealed that a total of 85 COVID-19 patients made full recoveries within the 24 hours prior to 1800hrs on Tuesday, while 26 new cases were identified in the same duration.

Speaking at the nightly press briefing held by the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC), Health Protection Agency’s (HPA) epidemiologist Dr Ibrahim Afzal noted that the newly identified cases consist of 19 locals and seven expatriates.

All of the aforementioned cases are connected to pre-existing clusters except two individuals.

✳️ COVID-19 Case Updates As of 06:00 PM Confirmed an additional 26 cases of COVID-19 infections in Maldives – 19 Maldivians

President’s Office’s Undersecretary Mabrouq Abdul Azeez disclosed that the 26 positive cases tested positive out of a total of 934 samples.

“We are currently calling and informing those 934 people on their test results”, he said. “We have not been able to contact 456 of them yet”.

He also noted that 809 samples, of which 34 were from those who presented to flu-clinics, were collected within the last 24hrs and 70 high-risk individuals were identified through contact tracing.

Moreover, Mabrouq revealed that 922 patients are currently under treatment, out of which 10 are receiving medical care at Tree Top Hospital.

“One of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and no patients are currently on the ventilator”.

Noting that 939 individuals were currently in isolation, Mabrouq stated that 1686 people are in transit quarantine, while over 530 are completing the quarantine period for being in contact with a positive case.

With these new developments, Maldives records a total of 1,942 cases, out of which 922 are active cases of COVID-19. The country records 1,010 recoveries and eight deaths.

As one of the most densely populated cities in the world, Maldives’ capital Malé recorded a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in the first week following the first confirmed local transmission on April 15.

WHO has classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. The new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 7.2 million people and claimed over 411,000 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, 3.5 million people have recovered.

