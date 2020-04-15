COVID-19: MNDF successfully develops prototype emergency ventilator

Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) has completed the production of an emergency ventilator for use within response efforts conducted by the National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC).

According to the armed forces’ spokesperson, Major Ibrahim Azim, MNDF Service Corps’ Signal commenced work the prototype on April 18 and completed development within 14 days.

Prior to being put in use, the prototype will undergo various tests and trials as per standard protocol.

Minister of Defence Mariya Ahmed Didi praised MNDF for the successful project, declaring she was “so impressed” in a tweet.

By the end of April, the number of ventilators available for COVID-19 patients in Maldives numbered 97.

Earlier the same month, the government tasked several companies to procure a total of 151 ventilators with a budget of MVR 56.3 million, as part of the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Following the first confirmed local transmission on April 15, Malé has recorded a significant increase in COVID-19 cases. The city is one of the most densely populated areas in the world.

At present, Maldives records 557 confirmed, 537 active cases of COVID-19 and a total of 17 recoveries. The country recorded its first virus death, of an 83-year-old local female, on April 29.

Worldwide, the COVID19 virus has infected over 3.6 million people and claimed over 252,400 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, 1.2 million people have recovered.

